Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Thoko Didiza says Africans should unite and deal with the challenges the continent faces as a way of honouring former President Thabo Mbeki, who marked his 80th birthday at a gala dinner in Sandton on Saturday night.

Didiza says the Thabo Mbeki Foundation is also working hard to provide leadership guidance on the continent.

Former President Thabo Mbeki 80th birthday celebrations being held in Sandton:

Friends and family of the former president attended a gala dinner to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Watch: Former President, Thabo Mbeki celebrated at 80th birthday dinner

The event celebrated Mbeki’s life and leadership.

Thabo Mbeki was born in 1942 in the former homelands of Transkei in the Eastern Cape. As one from a family of political activists, the young Mbeki joined the ANC Youth League at the age of 14, becoming a student activist in politics.

After his schooling was interrupted by a strike in 1959, Mbeki completed his studies at home.

He then moved to Johannesburg where under the guidance of Walter Sisulu and Duma Nokwe, he became the Secretary of the African Students’ Association

Thabo Mbeki was elected President of South Africa 1999.