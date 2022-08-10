The African Unite Borders Bus Trucks Association will march to the Union buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

The organisation says it wants to expose alleged corruption within transport networks in the Johannesburg CBD.

It says nothing is being done about the city’s illegal bus ranks which transport people to various African countries.

The association says it has reported the matter to the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, the Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo, the City of Johannesburg and the Cross-border Road Transport Agency.

Around 200 people are expected to gather at the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum to a representative from the Presidency.