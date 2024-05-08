African Union too weak, inadequate for continent’s challenges: Mbeki

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former President Thabo Mbeki says the African Union (AU) is weak and cannot deal with the challenges on the continent. Mbeki was speaking at a recent peace and security conference on the continent.

Many countries are facing instability due to conflicts like those in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Sudan. West Africa has recently seen coups leading to the deaths and displacement of millions of civilians.

Mbeki says the AU’s work must be assessed.

“In February next year the AU will elect a new commission and there is a decision that this must rotate among the regions. So the first region is East Africa. So East Africa must produce a candidate or candidates for this position and Kenya has said Raila Odinga is their candidate. There is a crisis in the AU Commission. Now my sense my feeling is that actually the organisation is dying… Take the conflict in Sudan, where is the AU?”

The roundtable concluded with closing remarks from Prof. Sarah Mosoetsa, CEO of HSRC, and Mr Max Boqwana, CEO of TMF, expressing gratitude to all participants for their contributions and reaffirming the commitment of both organizations to continue fostering dialogue and action. pic.twitter.com/55Zsml9V80 — Thabo Mbeki Foundation (@TMFoundation_) May 7, 2024