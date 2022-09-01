The African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) has launched the Rapid Response Unit which offers technical interventions to tax practitioners to address urgent tax policy design and the operational needs of tax administrations on the continent.

The unit falls under the ATAF’s mandate to enable and assist African governments to mobilise their own domestic resources to foster economic growth and social development.

SARS Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter says the work of tax administrators is in the interest and well-being of all citizens.

Kieswetter was addressing the ATAF’s annual Master Class for Tax Leaders in Cape Town.

“Two of the key principles were to ultimately create a platform where heads of tax administration could share with each other best practices in order to give better effect to our mandate for domestic resource organization, and secondly, that we would work together as a union and fellowship to build and to deepen capacity within each of our administrations. Ultimately, it’s not about the money we collect, it’s about the transformative impact that financial resources create on the lives of Africans, ” says Kieswetter.