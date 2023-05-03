The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Dr Blade Nzimande says the development of an African research agenda, is a key pillar for countries to maximize international investments.

He says that can lead to development and economic transformation of the continent.

Dr. Nzimande was addressing an event at the United Nations in New York as part of the ‘Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Africa Day’ as it relates to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The inaugural event seeks to explore how Africa can mobilize and leverage the youth, its diaspora and the African Continental Free Trade Area among others to drive Science, Technology and Innovation to meet the continents development aspirations.

The meeting heard, with the mid-point of the SDGs approaching fast, the world including Africa, risked falling short on many of the shared global promises.

With Science and Technology, seen as a game-changer, the UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed says only if the right moves are made expeditiously.

“As the mid-point of the 2030 fast approaches, we risk falling short on many of our shared global promises, including to eliminate poverty and hunger. Empower Women and Girls, act against climate change and biodiversity loss, and ensure access to quality education, clean energy and healthcare. We can still achieve the SDGs by their target year, but this requires that we double down on our efforts decisively, break from the business as usual, embrace transformation and launch much needed structural reforms.”

Minister Nzimande told the gathering that a shifting global environment had propelled Africa from the margins of global governance to the center.

He added that an African research and innovation agenda will be key to unlocking the vast potential the continent has to offer.

“Historically, the public sector remains the largest funder of research and development in most African countries. International sources form a substantial proportion of research and development funding in many African countries. Partnerships with international institutions are of utmost importance in achieving any form of development and economic transformation. But the key for African countries to maximize investments, leveraged through international collaboration, is the development of an African research agenda. For us as South Africa, this is an issue that we think is of utmost importance and urgency. In fact, it would be good that one of the by-products of this STI in Africa Day becomes a platform for accelerated efforts towards the setting up of an African research agenda driven by Africans and priorities also determined by Africans.”

The Minister called on African governments to provide an enabling environment in order to stimulate a greater interface between policy research, academia and the private sector.

“The African Union’s Agenda 2063 and STI Strategy for Africa – STISA 2024 – clearly outlines the priorities that will unlock innovation-led growth, create good quality and well-paying jobs for the large youth population, while at the same time stimulating industrialization and infrastructure development to bridge the rural urban divide and encourage intra-Africa trade and market sophistication. We are particularly encouraged and stand ready to support the efforts of the African Union Commission in implementing the Africa Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Fund.”

As the UN seeks to use the forum to accelerate the scaling up of technologies to fast-track progress on the SDGs and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.