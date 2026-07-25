African Renaissance Unity party launched in KZN ahead of LGE

A new political party has been launched in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

The African Renaissance Unity (ARU) was announced at a media briefing in Durban.

The interim leader, Sphephile Mahlaba, a former member of the MK Party and Afrika Mayibuye, says the party will focus on building community-based leadership.

“ARU is a political party that is here to stay for a long time, and we are going to take people that are people-centered and people that understand the ills of the community. It is not going to be a stokvel of the corrupt people who come and advance their personal interests at the expense of poor people. We prioritize agriculture, and we will go to the king and ask for the land so that we can commercialize the agricultural products so that we can eradicate poverty.”

Former MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo has thrown his weight behind the new political party.

“Today, we are here to support him, and I am not a member of ARU, but I am a supporter, and I am saying to all my members that they must vote with ARU in this local government, and come 2029, we will be working together as one group to take over as the government.”