African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile says the African Peace Mission led by President Cyril Ramaphosa in an effort to bring to an end the war in Ukraine will eventually achieve its objectives.

He was addressing the BRICS political parties forum on Tuesday in Ekurhuleni.

Mashatile says peace mediation is a process and success can not be overnight. He says as the party they are full behind the mission as the war has also impacted the African continent.

The three-day gathering kicks off as South Africa prepares to host the 15th BRICS summit next month in Johannesburg.

Today, 18 July 2023, we have convened the first day of the BRICS Political Parties Dialogue, under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development, and inclusive multilateralism.", in Boksburg, City of Ekurhuleni.

The bloc’s members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are seeking to deepen international co-operation in various sectors including trade and politics.

The BRICS has positioned itself as an anchor of global South, calling for the reforms of global institutions.

BRICS political parties plus dialogue is attended by a number of international representatives from Communist Party of China, Indian National Congress and Workers Party of Brazil.

Some of the eminent leaders who will be present include former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Mozambican President Joachim Chissano and former President Kgalema Motlanthe.

Meanwhile, some of the key issues to be discussed include inclusive multilateral system, expansion of BRICS membership and trade partnerships.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the keynote address later.

The BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue 2023 will reflect on the role of BRICS in the attainment of peace, harmony and shared development, economic growth, prosperity and peaceful resolution of conflict for a better world.

NYDA BRICS Summit

Meanwhile, the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) today hosts the 9th BRICS Youth Summit and Meeting of Ministers responsible for Youth Affairs in Durban.

The theme of the summit is BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism.

The BRICS Youth Summit largely focuses on discussions aimed at encouraging young leaders amongst BRICS nations to address several global issues facing the BRICS countries.

The KwaZulu-Natal acting premier Nomagugu Simelane says youth should get actively involved in finding solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

Simelane highlights the importance of empowering the youth.

“We know that there is no country in the world if its youth is not developed . This county relies on yourselves as young people . This country relies on its youth in the province for it to be decent. As a province we were faced with three pandemics . The only way for us to be able to recover from those pandemics is for young people to be involved, to run , don’t complain and make sure you use the space you have here today to recreate this economy.”

Youth from the BRICS member states will use the next three days to address several global issues. They will then present their deliberations to their respective ministers responsible for youth affairs.

A number of topics related to economic, social, and developmental agenda are expected to lead discussions. -Additional reporting by Nonjabulo Mntungwa-Makamu