President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African Peace Initiative that comprises several African Heads of State is now ready to depart to Moscow and Kyiv in order to embark upon finding a resolution for the war in Ukraine.

President Ramaphosa held a virtual meeting with them in preparation for this journey.

Speaking at the Union Buildings during the Portugal state visit to South Africa, Ramaphosa says the war has gone far too long now.

“We are now at the stage where we are going to visit Kyiv and Moscow and our mission is a peace mission really and we want to double as road to peace. The first thing we discussed among ourselves is that we want to listen to both sides. They need to outline to us their perspective on the war,” Ramaphosa explains.

VIDEO: Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa on state visit to SA: