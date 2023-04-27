The President of Ghana Dr Nana Addo Akufo has urged African leaders to put more effort into ensuring peace and stability in Sudan.

This after, fiercest battles between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in and around the capital Khartoum. The two previously allied forces have been engaged in a violent power struggle over the past week and a half, where hundreds of people have been killed.

Akufo was addressing the Democrat Union of Africa annual event at Kempton Park east of Johannesburg.

He says peace and security is a huge challenge on the continent.

Akufo says coups in Africa must be condemned.

“The reappearance of coups and all its manifestations must be condemned by all…the current fracas in Sudan is a tragic case in point which imposes all of us the duty to make concerted efforts to bring violence to an immediate end and begin the process of restoring democracy to that unhappy country.”

