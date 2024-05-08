African leaders to be election observers: Mokonyane

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ANC’s first Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane says the party has mobilized leaders from African countries to be observers during the general elections.

Mokonyane was speaking during a door-to-door campaign at the Mkhambathini Local Municipality.

The ANC has deployed its National Executive Committee members to KwaZulu-Natal this week to intensify its campaigns ahead of the national and provincial elections later this month.

Residents of Mid Illovo in KwaZulu-Natal say the provision of basic services such as water, housing and electricity should be enhanced after the May 29 elections.

Mid Illovo is a rural area under the Mkhambathini Municipality in the uMgungundlovu District.

Residents say they want their votes to bring change to their community.

“I am looking forward to voting, so that government can continue helping us, water, RDP houses as well as electricity. We are calling on government to fix our roads. We want tar on our D410 road,” a resident explains.

“We need water, we want government to end electricity outages, we also need job opportunities. In our family, there are five adults who are unemployed,” a resident adds.

Mokonyane says the ANC’s ground forces are visible in the community. The party says it hopes to learn from other African leaders in order to reclaim lost metros.

“We have done that also we’ve been to Zimbabwe; we’ve been to Namibia; we’ve been anywhere in the world where our fraternal organisations invite us as part of their observer participants in the elections. So, there’s nothing new, in fact we’re looking forward because we have also learnt from how Zanu-PF has been able to renew itself and even reclaim constituencies that have in the past lost. Same with us, we have to reclaim and prepare the takeover of the lost metros in South Africa,” says Mokonyane.

Mokonyane also took the opportunity to check if residents are registered to vote in the upcoming general elections.

Video: 2024 Elections – ‘Zanu-PF will join us and be part of observer missions’: Nomvula Mokonyane