President Cyril Ramaphosa says six African leaders will lead a mission to Russia and Ukraine in the near future as part of efforts to bring about an end to the conflict between those countries.

Russia invaded Ukraine 15 months ago but has faced stiff resistance from Ukrainian soldiers.

The six countries are South Africa, Congo Brazzaville, Uganda, Egypt, Senegal and Uganda.

Ramaphosa says President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine have agreed to receive the delegation.

He was speaking during a joint media briefing with visiting Singapore Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong in Cape Town.

“This peace mission will contribute to the various other missions that are under way to bring a solution to that conflict. It is going to depend on the discussions.”