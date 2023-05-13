African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says African countries are exploring a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to stop the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

Ramaphosa was speaking during his engagement with ANC members at the eThekwini region in Durban .

He says he informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about a cease fire proposal by African leaders, in a telephonic conversation on Friday.

He, however, says his discussion with Putin has nothing to do with the allegation made by the United State of America’s ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, that South Africa is supplying Moscow with weapons.

“I spoke to President Putin yesterday on the phone on a completely unrelated matter, we do speak from time to time, just as I speak with other heads of states. We held an AU-Russia summit on a number of occasions, so there is another summit coming later this year in July. So, we spoke about that, but we also spoke about what I have raised with President Putin over and over. I basically said to him, President Putin, this conflict needs to be resolved through negotiations. I have said the same thing with president of Ukraine. Now a group of African leaders have been working quietly on seeing how best Africa can put up an initiative to try and get the two parties to speak, so that conflict can be resolved.”

