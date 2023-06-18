International relations expert Ndzali Mathebula says the peace mission by a group of African leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, may yield some success.

The seven leaders including from Zambia, the Comoros and Senegal met with Russian President Vladmir Putin as well as Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, over the weekend in a bid to help de-escalate tensions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mathebula, explaining the purpose of the mission, says, “This was a fact finding mission to understand or to find if the warring parties are conducive enough for them to start dialogue – and start a mediation process. But then at the same time, they may be successful to a certain extent, depending on the diplomatic route that they’re taking, where they’re not really seeking one solution, but it’s multiple solutions that actually work for numerous parties that are all involved in this geopolitical war.”

