African leaders need to prioritise children’s rights: Zewde

In an effort to protect the rights and well-being of children across Africa, Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde has issued a call to action for African leaders to develop policies that promote and safeguard the interests of the continent’s youngest citizens.

Zewde’s appeal comes following the launch of a study conducted by the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child. The report highlights the numerous challenges faced by children in Africa, including poverty, conflict, and lack of access to education and healthcare.

UNICEF Representative, Dr. Laila Omar Gad, echoed the president’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for governments to allocate sufficient resources towards supporting and protecting children’s rights.

The African Union (AU) Commissioner stressed that silencing the guns would also help to alleviate the plight of children affected by armed conflicts, which often result in displacement, trauma, and exploitation.

The report by the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child provides valuable insights and recommendations that could inform policymaking aimed at protecting children’s rights.

According to United Nations Special Representative, Dr. Najat Maalla, addressing political instability and economic decline is also crucial in mitigating the adverse effects these factors have on children.

Various children’s organisations expressed optimism that the recommendations outlined in the report would be implemented, bringing relief to the suffering experienced by many children across the continent.

VIDEO | Protection of children’s rights on the African continent: Sahle-Work Zewde:

