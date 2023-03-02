The African Ironman Championships returns to Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape this weekend.

More than 2 000 athletes along with their support teams are in the city for both the full and half Ironman triathlon races on Sunday.

The metro was abuzz over the past month with international cricket as the SA 20 and the Women’s T20 world cup were hosted.

Just last week, the fastest 50 km roadrunners took part in the Nedbank runnified, clocking a new world record.

The metro’s MMC for Sport, Bassie Kamana, says the city is again ready for the influx of people.

“We are not the city of action for nothing. We have the action, people will see the action. And about the readiness, we have a very capable team of officials who have been working around the clock in preparation for the Ironman. We are indeed excited.”

The African Ironman champs is also a highlight for professional athletes as it is the only Ironman event on the continent.

It also has a fast course.

Laura Phillip from Germany is excited to be in the Friendly City: “I am very excited to be here. It’s my first time in SA, my first time in Port Elizabeth. First impressions are very good. Friendly people, amazing race course so, yeah I am really looking forward to racing on Sunday.”

Mandela Bay prepares to host the championship: