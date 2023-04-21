African religious and cultural activists have called on government to give all religions equal recognition.

This was raised at the religious parliament at the Bhisho legislature in the Eastern Cape.

The participants argue that Christianity is still a dominant religion over other belief systems and that government tends to promote Christian norms and values more than other religions.

The gathering was themed repositioning of religious, and faith belief systems and practices for the total development of the Eastern Cape citizenry.

It is aimed at creating a platform for cultural and religious formations to deliberate on ideas towards the social and economic development of the province, as well as address social ills.

Cultural expert Dr Nokuzola Mndende of Icamagu Institute says indigenous faith is not given the recognition it deserves.

“It is only Christianity that is accepted by the government. You can hear that even when they are speaking, the government and the church, but they will say that all religions are included. If they are talking about repositioning, they must include all religions, we are just like people who are on the margins and then we are told that we are accepted. We are only accepted to the centre if we profess that we are under the armpit of the recognised religion.”