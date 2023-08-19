If Africa does not radically change the way it does business, it will not reap the benefits of being part of groups such as BRICS.

These are the sentiments of Dean of Ambassadors to South Africa, Andre Nzapayeke, who was speaking at the caucus of African business leaders ahead of the BRICS summit which takes place next week.

Nzapayeke says Africans should unite, organise and build capacity to beneficiate raw materials to bring sustainable and inclusive growth to the continent.

