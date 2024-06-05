Africa far from achieving food security goals: Nepad

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African Union Development Agency (Nepad) says Africa still has a long way to go in achieving its set goals on food security ahead of the 2025 deadline.

This comes as SADC officials gather in Lusaka, Zambia for a regional consultation meeting on the Malabo Declaration enacted in 2004.

The meeting seeks to discuss the emergence of a competitive agriculture sector, that will lead to food security on the continent.

Head of Agriculture at Nepad Dr Manyewu Mutamba says the meeting aims to find solutions for future agricultural development.

“We still have a long way to go, as a continent. We’ve set very steep targets for ourselves and from the work that we’ve been doing and the support we’ve been giving to our member states. We recognise that there’s still a lot of work to do,” he says.

He adds: “We are already currently looking at how we can proceed in the next 10 years. So, as we speak, we’re in the process of defining a 10-year strategy for the continent to pursue the targets that we’ve set ourselves.”

