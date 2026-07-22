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Africa CDC asks US to lift Uganda Ebola travel bans

The Africa CDC Director General Jean Kaseya during an interview at the Fairmont Hotel in Washington, DC, US, April 13, 2026.
  • The Africa CDC Director General Jean Kaseya during an interview at the Fairmont Hotel in Washington, DC, US, April 13, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

“There is no reason for the  United States (US) to ​continue with this travel restriction,” Africa Centres for Disease Control and ​Prevention (Africa CDC) Director-General Jean Kaseya told a conference in Accra, Ghana’s capital, on Tuesday.

The head of Africa’s top public ​health agency said ​he had written to US Health Secretary ​Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asking him to lift Ebola-related travel restrictions on Uganda since the country has reported no new ‌infections in ⁠about ⁠a month.

Kaseya urged African ​countries to support his letter to ⁠Kennedy as ‌a sign the continent is supporting ​nations ​affected by the Ebola outbreak, the epicentre ⁠of which is in the Democratic Republic of ​Congo (DRC).

Uganda’s last Ebola patient was discharged ​on July 16, triggering a 42-day countdown after which it can be declared free of the virus, according to World Health Organisation guidelines.

Uganda has reported 20 Ebola cases so far, compared to ​over 2 400 in the ​DRC.

“It’s time ⁠today to lift the status (travel restrictions), and then we’ll continue to support DRC ​on the challenge they are facing,” Kaseya ​continued.

The ⁠US is restricting entry for all travellers who were recently in the DRC and some travellers who recently visited ⁠Uganda ​or South Sudan. It imposed entry ​restrictions in May before tightening them last week.

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