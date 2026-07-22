Africa CDC asks US to lift Uganda Ebola travel bans

“There is no reason for the United States (US) to ​continue with this travel restriction,” Africa Centres for Disease Control and ​Prevention (Africa CDC) Director-General Jean Kaseya told a conference in Accra, Ghana’s capital, on Tuesday.

The head of Africa’s top public ​health agency said ​he had written to US Health Secretary ​Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asking him to lift Ebola-related travel restrictions on Uganda since the country has reported no new ‌infections in ⁠about ⁠a month.

Kaseya urged African ​countries to support his letter to ⁠Kennedy as ‌a sign the continent is supporting ​nations ​affected by the Ebola outbreak, the epicentre ⁠of which is in the Democratic Republic of ​Congo (DRC).

Uganda’s last Ebola patient was discharged ​on July 16, triggering a 42-day countdown after which it can be declared free of the virus, according to World Health Organisation guidelines.

Uganda has reported 20 Ebola cases so far, compared to ​over 2 400 in the ​DRC.

“It’s time ⁠today to lift the status (travel restrictions), and then we’ll continue to support DRC ​on the challenge they are facing,” Kaseya ​continued.

The ⁠US is restricting entry for all travellers who were recently in the DRC and some travellers who recently visited ⁠Uganda ​or South Sudan. It imposed entry ​restrictions in May before tightening them last week.