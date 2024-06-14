Afghanistan through to the Super 8 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Afghanistan have booked their place in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup being played in the United States and the West Indies and in the process eliminated New Zealand.

Afghanistan beat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets in a Group C match in Trinidad earlier this morning.

Papua New Guinea who were put into bat, were bowled out for 95 in the 20th and final over of their innings with only three batsmen reaching double figures.

Afghanistan reached their target off the first delivery of the 16th over with just three wickets down.

Gulbadin Naib top-scored with an unbeaten 49 from 36 balls.

Afghanistan are joined in the Super 8’s by the Windies.

Both are unbeaten in Group C and clash in St Lucia on Tuesday.

