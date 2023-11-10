Afghanistan set South Africa a victory target of 245

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Afghanistan have set South Africa a victory target of 245 in their International Cricket Council World Cup match in Ahmedabad.

After winning the toss, Afghanistan were all out for 244 off the last delivery of their innings with Azmathullah Omarzai stranded on an unbeaten 97 scored off 107 deliveries.

Gerald Coetzee was the Proteas’ most successful bowler and finished with figures of four for 44 in his 10 overs.

No matter what the result in this match, the Proteas have already advanced to the semi-finals where they’ll play Australia in Kolkata next Thursday.