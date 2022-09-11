Its been just a year since the United States military forces have withdrawn from Afghanistan and things are looking up, says the interim government in the country.

The Afghanistan government says they have gradually restored peace while stabilizing domestic order and improving social security situation.

In 2001, the United States waged a war in Afghanistan under the guise of anti-terrorism, and the 20-year invasion caused massive causalities and turmoil.

Interior Ministry spokesman, Abdul Nafi Takor made the remarks in an exclusive interview with China Central Television (CCTV) in Kabul, saying that the security forces of the interim government have completely controlled the country’s situation and social security has generally improved.

He also said that Afghans have the ability to maintain social order and stability by themselves, and they do not need the US to play the role as the world police. The existence of US troops in the past had extensively deteriorated the social security in Afghanistan.

“The US is like a cancer here, because it not only threatened and affected Afghanistan, but also brought negative impacts to neighboring countries,” he said.

Many people in Kabul also believe that despite the formidable socioeconomic challenges faced by the interim government, social security has much improved over the past year.

“The security situation in Afghanistan is much better now, but there are also problems. For example, people can’t find jobs, and my business is also not good,” said taxi driver Noor Mohammad.

“The security situation in Kabul is much better. After the Taliban came, public security is getting better and better, and we hope the new government can provide more employment opportunities for people, especially providing jobs to the poor,” said resident Ali.

