Afghanistan clinches 3rd victory in ICC Cricket World Cup in India

Afghanistan have secured their third win in the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s Cricket World Cup in India. They defeated Pakistan last week and followed that up with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, keeping their hopes of a berth in the semi-finals very much alive.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have kept their semi-final hopes alive with both teams recording two wins in the tournament so far. And it was Afghanistan who dictated proceedings in this clash, after winning the toss and opting to bowl.

Opener Parthum Nissanka and captain Kusal Mendis shared in a 62-run second wicket stand, scoring 46 and 39 runs respectively.

But there wasn’t too much resistance after that as Afghanistan looked sharp in their ground fielding and their bowlers remained disciplined. They took wickets at regular intervals, not allowing their opponents to gain any momentum in their innings.

Left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi took four for 34 and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman two for 38 as the Sri Lankans were bundled out for well below par 241, just inside their 50 overs.

Dilshan Madushanka would have dared Sri Lankan fans to dream as he struck in the first over of Afghanistan’s chase. But just like their bowlers Afghanistan’s batsmen stayed calm and composed.

Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran shared in a 73-run second-wicket partnership before Zadran was dismissed for 39. Shah then partnered with his skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, this time in a 58-run stand with Shah notching up a fighting half-century before he departed for 62.

The captain then picked up the mantle with Azmatullah Omarzai in a match-winning partnership. They put on an unbeaten 111-run fourth wicket stand with both batsmen recording half-centuries.

Shahidi finished unbeaten on 58 and Omarzai on 73 as they got their team over the line for a seven-wicket victory with 28 deliveries to spare.

The Sri Lankans take on hosts India in Mumbai on Thursday while Afghanistan will play the Netherlands in Lucknow on Friday.