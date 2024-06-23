Afghanistan beats Australia by 21 runs in T20 match

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Minnows, Afghanistan, have given themselves a real chance of advancing to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals — at the expense of Australia.

Afghanistan caused the upset of the tournament, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States, by beating the previously unbeaten Australia by 21 runs in St Vincent earlier this morning.

Put in to bat, they scored a very average 148 for the loss of six wickets, thanks to an opening partnership of 118 runs by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.

But that proved to be more than enough.

Australia were bowled for a mere 127 in the final over of their innings with only Glenn Maxwell amongst the runs.

He made 59. Man-of-the-match Gulbadin Naib dismantled the Aussie batting line-up with his media-fast deliveries and finished with figures of four for 20 in four overs.

If Australia lose to India in their last Super 8 match and Afghanistan beat Bangladesh, Australia are going home.

These matches will be played on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, South African time.

