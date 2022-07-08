Defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Advocate Malesela Teffo’s legal battle continues. His matter has now been moved to the Johannesburg Regional Court.

Teffo’s facing 8 counts, related to the alleged contravention of a High Court order that prohibited him from entering the police headquarters in Johannesburg.

Teffo made a brief appearance at the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

The cop-turned advocate was arrested for failing to appear in his contempt case earlier this year. Teffo was arrested for non-appearance twice where he’s facing charges of trespassing.

He allegedly also assaulted a woman police officer. Teffo is out on bail of R5000. His matter was transferred to the Regional Court on the 4th of August.

Teffo says, “I’m happy it’s moved to Johannesburg. I will have tangible results there.”

VIDEO | Advocate Malesela Teffo’s legal battle will now move to the regional court: