The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, advocate Malesela Teffo has described some of the charges he’s facing as puzzling.

Advocate Teffo appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrates’ Court on Friday

His matter was moved to the Johannesburg Regional Court where his next appearance will be the fourth of next month.

Advocate Teffo faces eight counts, relating to allegedly contravening a high court order that prohibited him from entering the police headquarters in Johannesburg.

VIDEO | Advocate Malesela Teffo’s legal battle will now move to the regional court:

The defence lawyer made headlines when he was arrested in front of TV cameras in the High Court in Pretoria, over a month ago.

Advocate Teffo says he’s happy that the matter is being taken to another court.

“I was so surprised because among these eight charges against me, two of the charges I am a complainant. With a a serious allegation of a plot of my assassination. Today myself being the complainant, I’m now becoming the accused in my own charges. But I’m happy now that this matter is out of Hillbrow.”