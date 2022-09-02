Police have confirmed that Advocate Malesela Teffo has opened cases of defamation of character and crimen injuria against Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy, and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema.

The Senzo Meyiwa trial is expected to resume in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday

Video: SABC News reporter Chriselda Lewis gives more details about the cases

In a statement release by the EFF on Friday morning, the party calls Teffo ‘the attention-seeking Advocate’ and says he has ‘an uncontrollable desire to be in the news cycle’.

“Teffo is an embarrassment to the legal profession, because he has used the tragedy of the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa

to build a profile for himself,” notes the statement by the EFF.

Video: SABC News speaks to EFF Spokesperson Sinawo Thambo about the case opened by Advocate Teffo’s against Malema

EFF Statement On Attention Seeking Advocate Malesela Teffo’s Frivolous Case Against The CIC Julius Malema pic.twitter.com/bJeYwcywTV — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 2, 2022

Meyiwa trial resumes on Monday

Lawyers representing the five men accused of the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa will spend the weekend finalising their preparation ahead of the resumption of the trial in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

During the previous court appearance, the Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng was given a mandate to make a decision on the second docket in the murder case. The second docket seeks to prosecute the people who were present at the crime scene where Meyiwa was fatally shot at Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni east of Johannesburg in 2014. They include his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo. However, the decision can only be made after the court determines the credibility of the docket.