Advocate Malesela Teffo, has lashed out at the country’s criminal justice system, calling it a circus, after he withdrew as legal representative for the four accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trail.

Five men are on trial at the High Court in Pretoria for the murder of the former Bafana Bafana, and Orlando Pirates goal-keeper who was shot and killed in 2014 at the home of his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

Teffo indicated that he would continue on a watching brief for Meyiwa’s brother Sifiso.

The case has been postponed to August 02, to allow the accused one to four to get new representation.

Teffo cited harassment as a reason for his withdrawal, but added that the case is not about him.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s not about me, it’s about peace for Senzo, peace for those guys.

“The justice system in this country has become a circus. You cannot put an innocent person in court. This is winter, the poor guys were supposed to be at home, they’re now dying for the sins that they don’t even know, they never even committed.

So, I cannot be part of this, I mean, I don’t know what to call this, I cannot seem to be justifying the injustice. What is happening in that court of Maumela is injustice, the worst ever I’ve come across.”

Advocate Malesela Teffo speaks on his withdrawal from the trial: