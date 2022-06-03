Advocate Zandile Mshololo has torn into state witness Sergeant Thabo Mosia’s evidence collected from the scene of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s murder, describing it as nothing more than hearsay. This before the court took a short break to allow the forensic expert to rest and gather himself after he had seemed to experience issues on the stand. A subsequent resumption of proceedings kick-started with the state requesting a postponement, stating that Mosia had earlier taken medication which was causing “a little disorientation.”

Under cross-examination during the Senzo Meyiwa trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Mosia has admitted that he did not verify the information he collected with the people who were present during the shooting. He says he only relied on Ndlovu who furnished him with the information as he normally relies on the officer he finds on the scene.

Mosia has agreed that gun shot residue should be collected as soon as possible as it does not last long. He says he didn’t not take that because he was waiting for crime scene management and followed Brigadier Ndlovu’s lead. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/1bvxX2ByDX — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) June 3, 2022

He says the spots he took pictures of were shown to him by Ndlovu.

“So, this court cannot rely on your evidence which is hearsay because you also got it from Ndlovu,” charged Mshololo.

Mosia has further conceded that due to failure to take gun shot residue from those who were in the house it cannot be said if the gun shot was by one of the people who were in the house.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/5FPM8laW1d — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) June 3, 2022

Earlier, Adv Mshololo took Mosia on his late arrival at the crime scene, which was four hours after the incident, which according to Mosia was due to Ndlovu not providing him with the address to the crime scene.

Mshololo: “Is it true that the same Brigadier Ndlovu who didn’t you address to the crime scene, was the same one you found at the scene? Mosia: “Yes!” #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/thvb1ZqCVM — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) June 3, 2022

Mosia says because of this he first had to pass by the police station and the Botshelong Hospital, where Meyiwa was declared dead, as he looked for directions.

“Were you not surprised to find him at the scene when he’d failed to give you the address?,” asked Mshololo.

Mosia said he could recall how he felt to find Ndlovu at the scene on that night because it has been long since the incident took place.

Proceedings had to be halted and the matter postponed to Monday after the state requested the postponement, citing that the witness had taken medication in the morning which was causing “a little disorientation.”

The defense did not object to this.

Meyiwa was shot dead on the evening of 26 October eight years ago when two intruders allegedly stormed into Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus and demanded cell phones before a scuffle allegedly ensued leading to the murder of the former Bafana Bafana goalminder.

The defense has rejected this version of events slowly painting a picture of a cover-up involving the police who attended the scene.

“We will lead evidence to show that, that projectile was not there at night and was planted by Ndlovu,” says Mshololo.

Under cross-examination, Mosia admitted that when he was at the crime scene after midnight on 27 October 2014, he had not noticed any projectile on the kitchen unit. This despite the fact that he had gone around the house taking pictures with Ndlovu who was pointing out important spots and explaining what had happened during the commission of the crime.

Mosia said he might have missed the projectile on the kitchen unit because he didn’t investigate that area and also because he had called for the assistance of the crime scene because the scene was a “a little difficult.”

He says only the following morning when he returned to the house for further investigation did he notice the projectile.

He had handed the crime scene back to Ndlovu before he left in the weeing hours of the morning. Ndlovu had also handled the scene before Mosia’s arrival.

It was Ndlovu who had called Mosia to alert him of a shooting that had taken place at a house in Vosloorus during which the Orlando Pirates star, Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead, even though Mosia has testified in court that Ndlovu had not given him the address to the house, further delaying his arrival at the house.

Ndlovu, who was expected to take the stand at some point, has since passed on.