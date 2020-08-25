Mourners descended on the family home in Pinelands to pay their last respects to the struggle stalwart.

Advocate Hishaam Mohamed has been hailed as a champion of the people and a fighter for justice and fairness. The ANC MP and former head of the Justice Department in the Western Cape died after suffering a heart attack on Monday.

Mourners descended on the family home in Pinelands to pay their last respects to the struggle stalwart.

Advocate Hishaam Mohamed graduated from the University of the Western Cape and held a qualification from Harvard University.

Mohamed served in the Department of Justice for 27 years, including as Provincial Head. He’s credited with pioneering the establishment of the first Family Court, Mobile Courts and the development of Community Safety Forums.

He became one of the youngest members of parliament for the ANC. Mohamed is described as a pillar of the organisation.

Serving on a number of committees, he was also part of the National Task Team on the Transformation of the Judicial System.

ANC Western Cape Convener, Lerumo Kalako says: “He contributed a lot to many amendments we have done in the justice cluster to steer our justice system towards the new dispensation so we will remember him for that but of course for the organisation, he was the head of legal and monitoring in the province and also he was assisting the head office.”

Mohamed was active in his community, even during the COVID-19 lockdown. He organised food drives and continued to give free legal advice.

Hishaam’s brother, Saliem Mohamed says: “He showcased what it means to be a true servant of the people, his love for his family and his love for his people and where he comes from, and he never ever forgot where he comes from. In fact, he established his NGO’s and constituency office in the very area where he was born.”

One of his main projects was to ensure that mothers had access to maintenance.

Members of the legal fraternity praised his work ethic. Judge Siraj Desai says: “He dies when we still need him, people of his calibre I can say confidently that as a politician and as a member of the administration he was a person of unimpeachable integrity and his loss is a loss to all of us.”

Mohamed was buried according to Muslim rites Tuesday afternoon.