Advocate Makhubela recused from Joburg building fire inquiry

Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry investigating the August fire at the Usindiso building in Marshalltown, in Johannesburg, retired Justice Sisi Khampepe, has recused one of the commissioners, Advocate Thulani Makhubela .

This follows an application by residents of the building to have Makhubela recused due to his tweets on social media platform X they deemed xenophobic.

They argued Makhubela was not fit to be investigating the matter due to his alleged bias towards foreigners, and his association and support for Operation Dudula.

The Commission of Inquiry is tasked with investigating what caused the fire, who is responsible for it, and the prevalence of hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg CBD. Seventy-seven people died in the fire.

Khampepe found there was overwhelming evidence against Makhubela.

“In my view, Commissioner Makhubela’s association with Operation Dudula, a group which is founded on xenophobia rhetoric, will not be an impartial mind to be on the adjudication of the issues before the commission.”

