An Eastern Cape based women and children’s rights advocacy group, Khula Community Development Project, has called for the immediate expulsion of a school principal, who allegedly raped a learner inside the school premises in Ntabankulu.

It’s reported the suspect repeatedly raped the learner in his office at gunpoint, with the latest incident happening last Tuesday. The Grade 12 learner broke her silence and the suspect was arrested on Friday.

Director of Khula Community Development Project Petros Majola, “We are very much concerned and we want to appeal to the young girls to report all these incidents. Also, the fact that this Grade 12 learner reported the matter to female educators at school and those female educators failed to escalate to relevant authorities, raising the eyebrows. We are saying to the MEC and the HOD, this principal must be fired with immediate effect.”