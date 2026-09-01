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‘Advanced tech ‘key to saving lives’: KZN traffic officials

  • KZN Traffic Police officers
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @KZNTransport
Hoosen Ebrahim

KwaZulu-Natal is stepping up enforcement against road traffic violations, with authorities turning to smarter policing and new technology to catch offenders.

Traffic officials say motorists can expect greater visibility on the roads, more sophisticated detection equipment and tougher action against law-breakers.

President of the Institute of Traffic, Licensing and Metro Police Officers of Southern Africa, Dr Ki Boikanyo, says enforcement, education and better infrastructure are key to saving lives.

“The advent of smart policing systems is upon us. There is no way that we can run from those technologies as a country and as operators in the law enforcement environment. It is based on that that we have already begun negotiations with our sister departments. To this effect, we are talking to Durban Metro Police to see how far we can then twin with the Durban Metro Police, maybe invite the International Association of Chiefs of Police.”

X | @SABCNews | The bail hearing of Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife, estate attorney Charlotte Tibana, is expected to resume at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Tuesday. https://t.co/l8ugeZnOvK pic.twitter.com/dWk8bZ5cMz

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