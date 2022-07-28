Advocate Malesela Teffo is back on the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the High Court in Pretoria.

Teffo is representing accused numbers one to four.

Earlier this month, he withdrew from the case after several heated exchanges between himself and the presiding judge and also accused the court of being biased.

Teffo said he experienced harassment from the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), who he said don’t want him to be part of the case. He also said he was considered a problematic advocate.

The matter was postponed to August 2 after Teffo’s withdrawal to allow for accused one to four to find legal counsel.

VIDEO: Advocate Malesela Teffo withdraws from the trial:

Teffo says he is back on the case and will represent the four when the trial resumes.

Five men are standing trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, who was shot and killed during a robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo mum’s home, in Vosloorus in 2014.

Incriminating confessions

Last month, incriminating confessions allegedly obtained from the accused number one Muzi Sibiya and accused number two Bongani Ntanzi in the murder trial came under the spotlight in court.

Counsel for accused one to four, Teffo, spent much time challenging the admissibility of the said confessions, raising the manner in which they were obtained.

Teffo brought a special plea for a trial within a trial in relation to the manner in which the confessions were obtained from his clients, arguing that continuing with the trial would be a waste of time as it would be unconstitutional to do so.

According to Teffo, the “forced” confessions are the only thing that is linking his clients to the crime, repeatedly citing the second docket which lists the seven people who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot as suspects.

Additional reporting by Sipho Kekana.