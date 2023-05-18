Advocate Malesela Teffo has been removed from court in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial underway in the High Court in Pretoria.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela ordered the police to escort the controversial advocate out of the courtroom.

Teffo tried to address the court, saying he was appearing on behalf of Senzo’s brother.

However, he was escorted out for disrupting the proceedings.

Judge Maumela told Teffo that they do not have a Sifiso Meyiwa in the case and subsequently then ordered the police to see him out.

On Wednesday, Teffo did the same and was warned not to disrupt the proceedings.

VIDEO | Advocate Teffo escorted by police out of the courtroom:

Teffo is escorted out of the court room after he stood up to say he was appearing on behalf of Sfiso Meyiwa, Senzo Meyiwa’s brother. Judge: Mr Teffo, we don’t have Sfiso Meyiwa in this case.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/BdXedgjTYK — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) May 18, 2023

Media blackout application

Meanwhile, the presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has ruled that only the audio broadcast of the next witness can be broadcast Live.

Live proceedings below: