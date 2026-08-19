Adv. Madonsela rejects Ramaphosa’s Impeachment Committee objections

Advocate Thandazani Madonsela SC says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reservations about him being appointed as the evidence leader for Parliament’s Impeachment Committee are not relevant.

At the committee’s meeting on Wednesday, MPs were informed that Ramaphosa is objecting to Madonsela on the basis of a conflict of interest.

He says he removed Madonsela as an appointee to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) shortly after the 2022 interviews for the appointment of the Chief Justice and therefore, there is a reasonable apprehension that Madonsela may harbour a sense of grievance towards him.

His second reservation relates to public comments that Madonsela made with regards to the Phala Phala theft during an engagement with the African National Congress (ANC).

VIDEO | An explainer on the concerned raised by President Ramaphosa on Advocate Madonsela’s appointment:

In his response to Parliament, Madonsela says he had disclosed the engagement with the ANC and that the committee decided to elect him, having full knowledge of this.

He also says that Ramaphosa’s first assertion about possible feelings of grievances are unfounded because he has not ever said or done anything relating to ill feelings because of the removal from the JSC.

HAPPENING NOW: Following deliberations and a vote on the letter of Pres. Cyril Ramaphosa’s objection to the #Impeachment Committee for #Section89enquiry’s recommended evidence leader, the committee resolved to refer the letter for a legal opinion to outline its options.… pic.twitter.com/12zIl8HKx0 — Impeachment Committee on Section 89 Enquiry (@Impeachment_S89) August 19, 2026

VIDEO | A summary of MPs deliberations on President Ramaphosa’s objection of Advocate Madonsela:

EFF weighs in on the matter: