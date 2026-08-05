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Thandazani Madonsela chosen to lead evidence in Phala Phala Inquiry

  • Parliament's Impeachment committee during a meeting.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @Impeachment_S89
SABC News

Parliament’s Impeachment Committee has recommended Advocate Thandazani Madonsela as its evidence leader.

The committee had eight names, all nominated by Members of Parliament, to choose from.

Among those who have declined nomination are Advocate Sesi Baloyi, currently one of the commissioners at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Madonsela and Advocate Kate Hofmeyer were the final candidates voted on.

Madonsela received nine votes, while Hofmeyer received seven.

The ANC, with the most members on the committee, chose to abstain from the vote, alongside the PA and Al Jamah.

Committee chairperson Makashule Gana announced Madonsela as the one to lead the committee’s evidence, pending approval from Parliament.

“The name that will be recommended will be Adv Madonsela; ours is to recommend, Parliament will do the appointment. We will recommend to Parliament to start engagements in line … re SCM to appoint the evidence leader. The evidence leader will appoint the assisting evidence leader,” adds Gana.

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