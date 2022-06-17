Lovelife Trust says young people, especially adolescents’ rights to access healthcare, are violated almost daily. This as the country commemorated Youth Day, which marks 46 years since the Soweto uprising in the country.

According to the Trust, a report by the Gauteng Department of Health last month revealed that more than 23 000 girls between the ages of 10 and 19 fell pregnant between April 2020 and March 2021.

Lovelife Trust CEO, Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo, says a lack of proper training of nurses contributes to the problem.

“I think we just need to look at how else we can entrench a young person’s understanding when coming to a youth-friendly facility, because some of the feedback we get is health workers asking why young people are getting special treatment.” need to now start building into the curriculum of nurses that adolescents and youth healthcare is a necessity, is a right and it forms part of the way in which they are taught the nursing profession, they are trained in the nursing profession,” says Ncube-Nkomo.

Focusing on the health and well-being of youths in South Africa: Meanwhile, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has called on government to accelerate economic changes for the youth. The parade, which began at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium saw the support of over 60 youth organisations from here at home and neighboring countries like Namibia among others. Participants have handed over a memorandum of demands to the presidency at the Union Buildings. “We are very clear and resolute that young people are willing to stand their ground. We came out in large numbers to inspire change and ensure that we take from those who led the struggle and their spirit lives on. And that we demand as the more than 60 organization that government take action as it is a government that is people centered.” says Irfaan Mangera, the foundation’s head of youths programs. Unemployment, gender equity, crime and climate justice are amongst the challenges that the South African youth feel should be addressed amicably.

This came out at the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s Inaugural Parade, focusing on Justice and Change held as part of youth Day commemorations in Pretoria. “The youth needs to be included in upper echelons where decisions affecting the youth are taken and corruption should be done away with”,says Accountability labs Sekgoetlane Phamodi. “The youth are not safe, and through public private partnerships and the Eyerus App can assist in making this a reality.” says Eyerus App’s Sibusiso Mbhele. The convenor of today’s parade, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation justified the hosting of this particular event.

“We decided to host this parade to highlight the plight of unemployment by the youth and also to advocate for the social and climate justice and we believe this is the best way to make our voices heard as the youth”, says foundation spokesperson Delani Majola. The youth who formed part of today’s parade urged government to also listen to their plight.