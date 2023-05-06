Hot on the heels of the school nutrition programme debacle that played out in KwaZulu-Natal, learners in the Eastern Cape dependent on the programme also had a tough month since schools opened.

Thousands of Eastern Cape learners went without a daily meal since the 12th of April due to administrative issues linked to the payment to schools and service providers.

The spokesperson for the Department of Education Malibongwe Mtima says the late payments were due to schools not submitting the correct list of the number of pupils that are part of the programme.

“The Department of Education would like to apologies to the schools for the delay. It is because we were trying to clean up the data base that is contained so that it is circulated appropriately and paid accordingly. Schools can expect to have their money by Tuesday next week as it has been deposited to them on Friday, so they should get it on Tuesday,” says Mtima.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) blew the whistle on the non-payment from the department.

DA member of the Education Portfolio Committee Yusuf Cassim says the department must be held accountable.

“This an absolute disgrace and for many our children the nutrition programme at their school is the only meal they will get. The DA will fight for our children to have access to quality meals at the school, no learner should have to sit through class hungry.”