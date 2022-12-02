African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip in the National Assembly Pemmy Majodina says the adjournment of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting aimed at discussing the scathing Section 89 Independent Panel on the Phala Phala matter, does not mean that the committee is in disarray.

The special ANC NEC meeting at NASREC, south of Johannesburg, was adjourned to Sunday.

Party President Cyril Ramaphosa did not attend because he was the subject of the discussions.

This followed the expert panel’s finding that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer regarding the alleged cover-up of the 2020 Phala Phala farm theft.

Majodina says should the report against Ramaphosa be submitted to Parliament, they are ready to deal with it.

“I’m more than ready to deal with the processes when they come to Parliament. There are rules; there’s a constitution and we have follow the right processes as outlined by the constitution. At the moment I don’t have any position. The NEC still has to process this matter. The NEC is not in disarray when you postpone because you want to do proper consultations, that is not a sign of being disarray. The NEC is going to meet before the 6th [December] so we are going to get a clear political guidance on how to handle the matter. So, there’s no crisis here.”

Reaction to adjournment of the ANC NEC meeting:

Mabe lambasts ANC NEC members who spoke to the media

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has lambasted some NEC members who were speaking to the media on the sidelines of the party’s NEC meeting at NASREC.

Mabe speaks to SABC News about the adjournment:

Mabe has also made an appeal to the media.

“If this leadership takes itself seriously it will use the relevant platforms to reflect on this and be able to convey one conclusion to the public, so that’s our appeal to members of the NEC, we will express ourselves but what the ANC cannot do, it cannot be pushed to lose that moral initiative and consciousness because of people making reckless, irresponsible statements out there. But also, our appeal is top you the media because it is yourselves who put your microphones before our NEC members.