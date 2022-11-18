Adele says she has never been more nervous before a show, as she kicks off her delayed Las Vegas concerts on Friday, 10 months after she postponed the mat at the last minute.

The “Hello” and “Easy On Me” chart-topper faced an online backlash in January when in a tearful video she apologised to fans saying she could not perform her “Weekends with Adele” residency at Caesars Palace hotel as half her crew was sick with COVID-19 and the pandemic has caused delivery delays.

She said her team had tried absolutely everything, but it has been impossible to finish the show. The concerts were due to begin the next day and some fans were making their way to Nevada when they got the news. Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the singer-songwriter shared a picture of herself in rehearsal against a backdrop of childhood photos.

Adele said “I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but I’m so excited, I always get scared before shows and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I did not start when I was supposed to. I have never been more nervous before a show in my career.”

Adele known for ballads about heartbreak and nostalgia, made her musical comeback last year with her fourth studio album”30″, which soared to no.1 around the world. It is nominated for the coveted album of the year award at the 2023 Grammys.