The Section 89 Independent Panel of Experts’ additional research will form part of its assessment which has to be concluded within ten days ending on Thursday next week.

The panel’s assessment of information that the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and United Democratic Movement (UDM) have submitted has entered the fifth day.

The panel is using the information to determine whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer on constitutional grounds with regard to the theft of millions of US dollars from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo two years ago.

Ramaphosa has responded to the submissions, denying any wrongdoing after allegedly concealing the theft.

The ATM alleges that one of the violations by the President is to engage in additional paid work to the extent that he even identified some of his customers at an ANC Limpopo Provincial Congress in June 2022, when the Constitution prohibits him from engaging in additional paid work.

However, the President denied all allegations against him and denied that he violated his oath in any way. It is the outcome of the panel’s assessment that will indicate if there is any prima facie evidence against him or not, to face a possible Section 89 inquiry for serious violation of the law and serious misconduct.

There are six days left for the panel to conclude its assessment and report back to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

