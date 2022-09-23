The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says additional officers have been deployed to Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, following a spike in crime in the area.

Eldorado Park residents will be protesting in the area on Friday to voice their concerns.

They claim that in the last three months, almost twenty people have been shot dead – in alleged gang-related violence.

Earlier this month, two teenagers were killed in a drive-by shooting.

JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla says, “Johannesburg metro officers and other law enforcement agencies like the South African Police Service (SAPS) are keeping a close eye on what’s happening in Eldorado Park following the recent and continuous shooting incidents and crime happening within that area.”

“JMPD will be and is still maintaining the deployment of officers in the area to ensure safety and security for the community. We do understand that there will [be] an engagement by law enforcement and civic organisations at about 1[pm]. Officers will remain on high alert for any disruptions within the area,” adds Fihla.

The video below is reporting more on the story:

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has assured Eldorado Park residents in the south of the city, that there is work being done to repair and rebuild their community.

Mayor Phalatse says they will attend to the concerns with high priority.

“Immediate interventions from my office upon being made aware of the current situation in Eldos, includes deploying the City of Joburg Public Safety MMC David Tembe to dispatch additional JMPD officers and specialised units. Delegating officers from my office to meet with community leaders and ascertain what resources are required,” adds Phalatse.