The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) has welcomed the national government’s approval of an over R5-million disaster relief grant for Warrenton in the Northern Cape.

The area has experienced water shortages since February after the Vaal River flooded and damaged supply pipes.

Last week, the ACDP called on the government to intervene in the water crisis.

ACDP MP, Marie Sukers, elaborates, “The community told us the biggest issue is the lack of technical capacity to maintain infrastructure and in this case, it was damaged by the floods. We then asked for urgent intervention by national government and we also put in an urgent review of investment that was made for the upgrade of the water treatment plant. So, the response on the relief grant, of more than five million, we welcome that.”

