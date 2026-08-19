Adams to take the stand at Madlanga Commission 

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams is expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria this Wednesday morning.

He will face questions about his alleged role in the investigation of seven senior Crime Intelligence officials, including the Head, Dumisani Khumalo.

The commission is also expected to focus on the Section 27 affidavit that Adams had submitted, which became the basis for the investigation into allegations of wrongdoing, including corruption in Crime Intelligence.

His testimony follows evidence from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) officials who have raised questions about how the investigation into Crime Intelligence officials was initiated and conducted.

Adams, who was scheduled to testify last week, did not do so after submitting his sworn statement and supporting documents at the last minute.

The delay prompted a rebuke from the Inquiry’s Chairperson, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, who accused Adams of not taking the inquiry seriously.

When he eventually takes the stand, Adams is expected to face questions about his Section 27 complaint and the information he provided to investigators.

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on August 18, 2026: