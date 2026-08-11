Adams’ Madlanga Commission testimony postponed to 19 August

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Advocate Matthew Chaskalson has requested that the testimony of the National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament (MP) Fadiel Adams testimony be postponed to next week Wednesday.

Adams, who was subpoenaed to appear before the commission in Pretoria on Tuesday, submitted his statement late last night, resulting in the delay.

Some witnesses at the commission implicated Adams in the submission of the Section 27 affidavit that subsequently led to the arrest of seven Crime Intelligence officials.

MADLANGA COMMISSION | NCC MP Fadiel Adams says technical problems with his laptop caused him to miss important information, resulting in the late submission of his statement. pic.twitter.com/euZbMcqvek — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 11, 2026

Chaskalson says that the document which relates to the right of reply was sent to Adams in October last year.

“There is a long and lengthy correspondence running through from October last year and then it starts to accelerate through April, May, June and July. Which was about getting the statement and getting a response to the rule three. Where that correspondence finally ended was that we, our last offer was an agreement that the statement could be filed by Thursday last week,” adds Chaskalson.

Adams was likely to be asked to answer questions about confidential intelligence documents that were allegedly slipped under his office door.

The commission is set to continue its investigation into matters relating to the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC). State Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy is continuing with her testimony.

Live stream: