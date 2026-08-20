Adams returns to witness stand at Madlanga Commission

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament, Fadiel Adams, is expected to return to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

Adams, who started to testify on Wednesday, is facing further questions about his role in the investigation of senior Crime Intelligence officials, his handling of classified information and the origins of his allegations.

He has emerged as a central figure in the commission’s work following his submission of the Section 27 affidavit, which the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) used as a basis for investigating alleged corruption in Crime Intelligence.

The inquiry is expected to continue probing the Section 27 affidavit .

On Wednesday, Adams said KwaZulu-Natal Police CommissionerNhlanhla Mkhwanazi was “provocative” and described him as an apartheid-era police officer.

He testified that he took exception to comments made by Mkhwanazi in Parliament regarding former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) cadres serving in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Adams also described Mkhwanazi’s comments as offensive, given the sacrifices made by struggle veterans who joined the police after the advent of democracy.

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on August 19, 2026: