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Adams retracts parts of his Thursday’s testimony at Commission

  • The National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams giving evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Fadiel Adams has resumed his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, beginning his appearance by retracting parts of the evidence he gave on Thursday.

Adams told the Commission that he wished to correct aspects of his testimony relating to the opening of dockets at the Orlando Police Station.

He also apologised to the Commission, saying he had been ill-prepared during his appearance.

“I was wrong in my testimony, that I called the gentleman that I know as Elvis, when I was at the police station. I was close to the police station, and he told me he was at a tyre shop and he was expecting me much later and I said must I meet you at the police station, and then he sent me his location, he said no come to the tyre shop- and we arrived at the police station together.”

Adams says he will lay a criminal charge against Investigation Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) State Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy.

He has not divulged the reasons for opening the criminal case against Ramsamy, his comments come as the Madlanga Commission is expected to play recordings of his meeting with IDAC regarding the section 27 Affidavit.

Adams has requested that the Commission not play the recordings, saying he will also lodge a complaint against Ramsamy with the Legal Practice Council (LPC).

“Im actually asking the Commission, after consulting with my attorneys last night that we will be reporting Ms. Ramsammy to the LPC and also be laying criminal charges against her. My request is that from my side we do not play the recording because we will be asking for it lawfully because we are going to pursue that.”

LIVESTREAM: Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 164 | Friday, 21 August 2026

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