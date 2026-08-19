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Adams provides reasons for unanswered Madlanga Inquiry’s emails 

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams giving evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on August 19, 2026.
  • The National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams giving evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on August 19, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Eva Chipa

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams has started to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

He is facing questions about his alleged role in the investigation of seven senior Crime Intelligence officials, including the head, Dumisani Khumalo.

Adams submitted an affidavit on the officials’ corruption and misuse of secret service funds.

The affidavit triggered the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) investigations, which the commission has been scrutinising.

Adams was at pains to explain why he did not respond to the commission’s emails

He says, “What I said was, I observed an email asking three questions, however I expected more questions, therefore I did not respond to it, but I’ve had, and I place this on record and you can summon the IT guys from Parliament here if you want to, that I’ve had numerous issues with my laptop, and although this is not an excuse, I’m just trying to explain to you the situation I was in, I’m still in with this laptop.”

LIVE STREAM | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry:

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