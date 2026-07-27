Adams lays corruption charges against SAPS generals

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams has confirmed that he has opened criminal cases against some generals in the South African Police Service (SAPS), but he has declined to divulge the names.

However, some reports say they include senior Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) investigator Dylan Perumal, who Adams accuses of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Idac is under the spotlight as its former head Adv Andrea Johnson continues to testify before the Mandlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Adams says some of his complaints relate to some SAPS officials’ submissions.

He says, “I made more charges against various generals within the SAPS for the information which I believe to be authentic. The investigations are clear. The NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) has found enough prima facie evidence to charge certain generals.”

“These issues are sub judice; they should never be discussed at the Madlanga (Commission). Certain generals are now allowed the technicalities to get off and not face their days in court, and not answer to the alleged crimes they may have committed”, Adams added.

He says, “I hope this investigation is tougher, I hope that it uncovers the truth, I hope these investigators are brought to book and answerable for what they have done, but given the state of law enforcement in this country at the moment, I must be honest, I don’t have a lot of faith.”